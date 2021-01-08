A WORLD OF HORROR

In the normal world of Washington politics this was meant to be basically a day of boring bureaucratic vote counting but someone moved Washington into an alternative world of horror. People attacked the Capital building, four people were killed, democracy was damaged but will recover, several (ex) Presidents condemned the actions of the MAGA loving crowd whereas one President was banned from Twitter.

In Hong Kong there were riots in the streets, in America there were riots in the streets. In Russia, China and North Korea there are Narcissistic leaders, in America there are Narcissistic leaders. In England, Australia, Canada, New Zealand there are leaders elected in a simple, unchallenged, democratic process, in America there is not.

Can we just turn off the TV, Twitter and just wait till that afternoon in January when the normal world returns?

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

