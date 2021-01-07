Thompson Mobolaji Kalejaye Dies

An entrepreneur and international businessman, Dr Olabode Thompson Mobolaji Kalejaye, has has died.

Born to the family of the late Pa Emeda and Mama Biliya Aduke Kalejaiye on January 20, 1956, he died on December 31, 2020 at the age of 64.

After his HSC at Baptist Academy, he had a brief stint with journalism, working with both Punch Newspapers and Concord Press. At the same time he pursued his professional studies in accountancy before travelling to England in 1981 for further studies. It was during this time that he met his wife, and was married in 1985.

On his return to Nigeria in 1987, he set up his own consultancy business, presently under the umbrella of Harvest Investments Company Ltd.

He was a Member of the Board of Directors of the (now-defunct) NAL Merchant Bank, and a Member of Economic and Security Advisory Team for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He acted continuously in various advisory roles not only at the federal level but also with many state governments.

Above all, he was a devout Christian and was the Senior Pastor of ShepherdHouse Church, which he founded alongside his wife in 2008.

He was a great and influentialmentor: dedicated, loving, gracious and selflessly generous.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Olabisi; three children, Tinuola, Oluwatomi and Olabode jr; grandchildren, siblings, cousins nephews and nieces.

