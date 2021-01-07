Nigeria Records 1,354 New Covid-19 Cases

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

A total of 1,354 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the country on Wednesday.

According to the daily analysis report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 1,354 new confirmed cases and one death were recorded in Nigeria.

It said till date, 92,705 cases have been confirmed, 76,396 cases have been discharged and 1,319 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 1,354 new cases are reported from 21 states — Lagos (712), FCT (145), Plateau (117), Kwara (81), Kaduna (54), Sokoto (39), Oyo (38), Rivers (37), Gombe (21), Enugu (20), Akwa Ibom (16), Bauchi (14), Delta (14), Ebonyi (13), Anambra (9), Taraba (8), Edo (8), Kano (3), Osun (2), Ekiti (2) and Ogun (1).

