Gunmen Abduct Traveller, Kill Driver in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Gunmen Thursday abducted a yet-to-be identified traveller along Ise-isua-Akoko Road in Akoko South East Local Government area of Ondo State while his driver was shot dead and left in a pool of his own blood inside the car.

The Ikare Akoko Police Area Commander, commander Mr Razak Rauf, confirmed the incident.

The area commander, said the remains of the late driver had been recovered and deposited at the motuary of the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko.

Rauf promised that the police would rescue the victim and arrest the kidnappers.

.He promised that police would comb the forest to rescue the victim and arrest the criminal elements

The Medical Director of the State Specialist Hospital, Dr Ayodele Ogunlade confirmed that police brought a corpse to the hospital.

