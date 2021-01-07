COVID-19: There Will Be Repercussions for VIPs, Govt Officials Who Flout Travel Protocols, Says FG

The federal government has said there will be repercussions for Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and government officials who flout travel protocols.

In a video posted by the Ministry of Information and Culture yesterday via Twitter, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, vowed to clamp down on officials for failing to obey travel protocols including undergoing compulsory COVID-19 tests after returning into the country.

“We want to change people’s behaviour. We’ve shown that we are going to do it. We have done it and we will continue to do it every week until things change. It is not like we want to punish people but if you continue to put our country at risk, we will take action,” he said.

“Next week, we will publish another 100, subsequent weeks, we will continue to publish until we see an improvement in terms of the compliance. So, whether you are a VIP, whether you are a government official, whether you are in a leadership position, if you do not follow the travel protocols, there will be repercussions.

“We do not publish names because the essence of doing the entire exercise is to force people to comply with our protocols.”

Sani’s remarks comes four days after the federal government released the passport numbers of 100 travellers who failed to undergo COVID-19 tests after returning into the country.

It placed a travel restriction on the passport holders for six months from January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

