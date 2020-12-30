Winners Emerge at Year 2020 Essay Contest

Winners have emerged at the grand finale of the Y2020 essay competition, aimed at enhancing the research and writing skills, as well as improving the vocabulary of students of primary, junior and senior secondary schools in Lagos.

The competition, held recently, saw Master Samuel Adekola of Oke-Odo Senior High School, Agege, Miss Anuoluwapo Ademisoye of Egbe Junior Grammar School, Alimosho and Omodesire Liadi of Saint Agnes Primary School, Kosofe, clinching the star prizes in the senior, junior and primary schools categories respectively.

Over 700 participants from all schools across the state participated at the zonal/district preliminaries, which thereafter presented 140 eligible competitors from the six education districts and SUBEB for the state finals which produced winners in the three categories.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony held at the Ministry of Education, Alausa, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo expressed excitement about the programme, while commending the competitors for their brilliance and articulate delivery.

She said the essay eompetition, one of the co-curricular programmes of the ministry, will enhance students’ confidence, boost their oratory skills and ensure that they have an in-depth knowledge of their environment.

Adefisayo observed that the writers of the essay scripts displayed, “the gift of deep thought and articulate writing skills to convey ideas, communicate philosophy, recall occurrences and peep into the future which are required in literary works.”

She urged the students to conduct researches on relevant topics and trending issues through online encyclopedia such as Google, Wikipedia and other search engines, which will aid their learning process and give them a wider scope, making them digital savy in line with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s education and technology agenda.

The commissioner commended the efforts of their teachers, saying that the state government will not relent in its commitment towards providing a habitable and conducive environment for teaching and learning.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja noted that the essay competition in schools has provided a platform for students to strive for excellent performance in the art of writing.

She added that the ministry had to proffer new ways of engaging students during the COVID-19 period, in a bid to boost their learning which is critical to the state government.

Fortune Ogueliwu of Lagos State Model Nursery/Pry School, GRA and Aisha Muhammed Aisha of Baruwa Nur/Pry School, Mushin, emerged the first and second runners-up in the primary school category, while Olaniyan Noah of Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege and Chioma Nlebedim of New-Era Girls Junior Secondary School, Surulere clinched the first and second runners-up position in the junior category

In the senior category, Chidera Ikeh of Gbaja Girls Senior High School, Surulere and Maryam Suliamon-Oba of Adebola Baptist Senior School, Surulere emerged first and second runners-up respectively. Highpoints of the event were the presentation of trophies, plaques and gift items to the winners in the various categories.

