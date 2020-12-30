Lalong: We’ll Immortalise Domkat Bali

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has said his government will “at the appropriate time” immortalise the late Chief of Defence Staff, General Domkat Bali (rtd) for his contributions to the nation.

Lalong said this in Jos, the state capital.

Bali died on December 5 at the age of 80.

He served as Minister of Defence, and member of the Supreme Military Council between 1984 and 1985 and the Armed Forces Ruling Council from 1985 to 1990.

Commenting on Bali’s service to his nation, Lalong said the late general was passionate about his calling and he did his work with diligence, rising to the top of his career as a four star general.

The governor appealed to the federal government to also immortalise Bali.

“Today, we are here to pay our last respect to a worthy son of Plateau and a patriotic Nigerian, who lived purposely. He led by example and left good examples that had continued to inspire others,” Lalong said.

“He brought pride to Plateau, even during the difficult times of our state Gen. Bali worked behind the scene and gave useful pieces of advice and proffered solutions.

“He worked for peace and encouraged diversity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Although he is gone to remain with his maker, his legacies will live with us for a long time.

“At the appropriate time as a state, we will do the needful to keep his memory alive. We also appeal to the federal government to do the same.”

