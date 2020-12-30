Gunmen, Suspected Ritualists, Kill Two Women in Ondo

By James Sowole

Tragedy struck in Akure, the Ondo State capital as two women, were gruesomely murdered in two different cases between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

In the first incident, a middle-aged woman identified as Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Folorunso was allegedly shot dead by some unknown gunmen at Kajola Area of Akure, on Monday evening.

According to a source, the assailants followed the woman to the entrance of her residence before she was shot dead at about 10p.m. on the fateful day .

The deceased was said to be a wife of an undisclosed officer of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State.

Similarly, young lady whose identity was unknown as at the time of filing this report, has been killed by yet to be revealed assailants suspected to be ritualists.

The lifeless body of the lady was found in the afternoon, yesterday, by the road side beside a welder’s workshop, at Ajipowo/Ogundipe area of Akure.

The deceased was found with only blouse on her body without undies. This raised suspicion that she must have been killed by suspected ritualists.

However the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Stats Command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was yet to be briefed on the incidents as at the time he was contacted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

