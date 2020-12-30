Augustine Varsity Inaugurates Multi-million Naira Bottle Water Production Plant

The Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, has donated a multi-million naira water plant to Augustine University, Ilara, Epe Lagos; built with state-of-the-art facilities to provide potable bottle water.

The cardinal while speaking at the inauguration of the plant recently, thanked those who assisted him to donate the water plant and other laudable development at the institution.

Okogie, who is also the founder of the university, thanked the Proprietor of the institution and Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins for his fatherly and extraordinary care of the staff and students of the institution.

He also thanked the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Professor Steve Afolami for first selling the idea of the water plant to the institution.

According to Okogie, “taking a leap from the English proverb that, ‘necessity is the mother of invention’, the institution took the initiative to proffer a permanent solution to water problem on the campus. It was the need for regular water supply that led us to a water plant.

“As our ace musician Fela Anikulapo would say, ‘water no get enemy’. It therefore becomes expedient to source for a means for potable water because it is a basic necessity of life.”

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the institution, Sir Steve Omojafor revealed that the decision to build the water plant was after seeing students on the campus going round to get drinking water. He added that schools like Maryland Comprehensive Schools provided water plant for its students, saying that this is one of the things that motivated the school to build the water plant.

Omojafor added that the idea started from the Governing Council, saying that while seeking for a donor, the cardinal volunteered to sponsor the project which was initially at N20 million.

In his remarks, Archbishop Martins said the water plant is one of the tasks by the cardinal to contribute to the development of the university.

“Water is essential, but can’t be useful if it is not treated. This is just like how Elijah in the Bible purify water before it could be useful. In Augustine University, we don’t only have purified water, but also sanctified water.”

The institution also recognised contributors to its development: Rev. Fr Melchizedek Okpala, Rev. Fr Alexander Oboh, Rev. Fr. Christopher Adeyemi Atoyebi, Prince Joseph Nnamukwu Okeanyanwu and Mr. Stephen Ubule.

Other benefactors are: Mr. Christopher David Hassan, Mr. Emmanuel Abejeshi Ikwen and late Fabian Onyeugo and late George Akutsam.

