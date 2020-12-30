Alpha Morgan Rewards Staff

An asset management company, Alpha Morgan Group recently held its annual retreat/award ceremony to reward outstanding employees across its subsidiaries and divisions for their hard work, dedication and exceptional service to both clients and the company.

The event which took place in Lagos, was witnessed by members of the company’s management team, including its Group Managing Director, Mr. Ade Buraimo; Managing Director, Investment Banking Division, Mr.George Imade; Executive Director, Global Wealth Management (Abuja & Northern Nigeria), Adedoyin Coker and Head, Private Banking, Yimika Ogunlaja.

Buraimo in his remark, was quoted in a statement to have said the Alpha Morgan Group considers employees as its most prized assets hence its continuous investment in their welfare.

“We consider our human resource as our most important asset. That is why we spare no cost in ensuring that they are well motivated and appreciated at all times.

“This has been our philosophy, which reflects on our employee productivity numbers year on year,” Buraimo added.

Also commenting on the company’s annual retreat, which preceded the award ceremony, Buraimo said the retreat afforded the team an opportunity to undertake critical assessment of the current business model and strategise on how best to deliver their brand promise of “securing wealth across generations” in the next financial year.

The highlights of the three days retreat/ award ceremony were the strategy session with Mr. Bismarck Rewane and the presentation of the staff of the year award to Mrs. Yimika Ogunlaja by the Group Managing Director.

The other award categories included long service award, most improved staff award, and some special recognition awards for exceptional staff.

