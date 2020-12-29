OOPS, THEY DID IT AGAIN

One of the skills of leadership is the ability to unite those that work for you and to have their complete support. This has been completely ‘undemonstrated’ by Donald Trump with many of his appointees being fired or resigning depending on who made their statement first.

The latest ‘deserter’ who actually did what was right rather than what was wanted is US attorney general, William Barr who is not appointing various special counsels.

His Supreme Court appointees have ‘deserted’ him by doing what is actually right and making rulings based on the law. Surely, it’s time to notice that people are actually doing what is right not what is wanted.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

