‘We have Achieved Milestones in Projects Execution in 2020’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has said in spite of challenges in the year 2020, the state has been able to achieve a number of milestones in the execution of his ‘Completion Agenda.’

The governor, in a state broadcast at the weekend, to mark the yuletide period, stressed that the Ibom Air has become a success and a source of pride to people of the state.

With the achievements so far recorded by his administration, the governor boasted that God has answered the prayers of the state for sustainable industrial base.

He recalled that earlier in the year, the federal government approved the establishment of the Oil and Gas Free zone which according to him was a huge step in the industrialisation agenda of the state.

“A little over a week ago, the Federal Executive Council finally granted us the approval to commence work on the long awaited Ibom Deep Seaport Project.

“Let me on behalf of the Government and the grateful people of Akwa Ibom State; thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council for granting us this wonderful gift.”

The Ibom Deep Seaport, he said would change the economic dynamics of the state and indeed the entire South-south and South-east respectively and launch the state towards a period of unparalleled growth and development.

“This is a great achievement for our state and our people and I thank God that He used my administration to achieve this historic milestone.” he declared.

The governor further pointed out that in his industrialisation agenda last week, he commissioned the tissue factory, in spite of the challenges faced in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adding, “As the world opens up and normalcy returns, we hope to attract more industries to our State and boost employment and wealth creation opportunities for our people.”

He tasked the youths to embrace agriculture and tap into the enormous opportunities across all sectors in the state.

