Real Estate Operators Partner to Open New Estate in Lagos

Raheem Akingbolu

The opening up of commercial activities along the Lekki Epe Expressway has informed the decision of real estate operators to provide the investing public opportunity to take advantage of potential investments in land and housing properties along that corridor.

The most recent of these investment opportunities is undertaken by a consortium of operators which recently launched Delight Estate at Idera, by Eleko Junction, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos amid pomp and pageantry.

The consortium comprises a developer, Joe Bass Property Limited and Numeros Homes in partnership with BRG network as marketers of the choice property.

Speaking at the official launch of the property that had the popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okafor in attendance, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joe Bass Property Limited, Bassey Effiong said Delight Estate was being declared open to prospective investors and would be buyers following the express approval of both the state and federal governments.

“Today, we are proud to announce the official launch of Delight Estate being sponsored by our company, Joe Bass Property Limited after the estate was approved by the government.

“By the grace of God we are ready to provide accommodation for a lot of people who would be taking up and acquiring varying plots of land for different building purposes. In the next few months, we are certain this Estate would have been filled up with edifices and structures that are quite befitting. “This launch, we hope will give more information to those who are yet to know what is happening here so that they can also take advantage of the mouth watery offer,” he said.

With over 300 plots up for sale at the Estate, Effiong noted that the company was determined to provide the best deal for its intending customers as initial deposit of #5 million is required to secure a plot of land which goes for #15 million.

He added that the location of the estate on the Lekki Epe Expressway is also central and strategic for investors to avail themselves of enormous business opportunities that abound especially with the sitting of Dangote Refinery and Lekki Free Trade Zone along that axis.

He, therefore, called on investors both at home and abroad to seize the opportunity of the unique offer to maximise the associated gains for increased business productivity and growth

On her part, Managing Director, Numeros Homes, Mrs Omowumi Olalere said her company was playing a dual role as a developer and a marketer in the project, stressing the need to bridge the housing gap actually informed her company’s decision of collaborating with other real estate operators.

She said: “We are serving dual purpose in this whole arrangement. As a developer, we are going to build new structures here and at the same time we are going to sell land.

“We hope to work hand in hand with the development company to create the necessary infrastructure so that this place can be habitable for prospective land owners.

“In the past two years, the quest to actually address the housing deficit has been part of our focus of venturing in the real estate business.

“As a developer, we believe working on this alone will not really yield most results but when we partner and come in as a team we can achieve more.

“This is the second estate that we are launching. We have decided to also launch to people’s lifestyle and wallet. Like the estate we launched in September it went for about a million naira and it is for the middle class and mass affluent.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Billionaires Realtors Group (BRG), the marketing firm for the estate, Aspire Kolawole assured that investing in Delight estate would be a good return on investment, saying it promises awesome profit within the shortest time owing to its strategic location

