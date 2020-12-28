Neymar Slammed in Brazil after ‘Hosting 500 at A- five-day Festive Party

PSG star Neymar has been criticised after allegedly organising a five-day party in a resort near Rio de Janeiro for 500 revellers as his country’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 190,000.

The footballer had a disco built with acoustic protection in an annexe of a mansion in Mangaratiba on Rio’s famous Green Coast to stop neighbours hearing the noise, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

The mega bash is said to have started on December 25 and is due to continue until the New Year.

Neymar owns a £6million mansion in Mangaratiba with its own helipad and jetty which he bought in October 2016 and first used during a Christmas break two months later.

But the property is undergoing renovation work at the moment and the Brazilian star is said to have rented a luxury villa for the bash according to reports in Brazil, despite some conflicting reports outside of the South American country stating the main disco is in an underground bunker near the home he owns which he has used in the past.

Neymar is said to have banned revellers from bringing mobiles to the party and hired a band to play for the duration of the party.

Those invited to the bash reportedly include his sister Rafaella Santos and Brazilian influencer Camila Loures.

There has been no comment yet from Neymar, whose last post two days ago showed him with his family including his son Davi Luca, nine, and his divorced parents in front of a Christmas tree surrounded with presents.

Brazil has been one of the world’s hardest-hit countries during the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 190,000 deaths.

Its death toll puts it behind only the United States. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases currently stands at 7.5million, more than any other country apart from the States and India.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

