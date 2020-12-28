Cars45 Empowers Journalists

In a renewed move to deepen capacity for Nigerian journalists, one of Nigeria’s leading tech-enabled automotive trading platforms, Cars45 has co-sponsored the 5th edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) training/workshop, which was held in Lagos recently.

According to the organisers, since its first edition in 2015, NAJA has focused on the training of its members in trends and perspectives within the automotive industry, and how to explore the new frontiers of storytelling.

This year’s training provided a platform for examining issues around new storytelling formats, data and analytics as well as the optimum utilisation of social media for news reportage in the digital era.

Speaking at the training, PR and Communications Manager, Cars45, Bemigho Awala, reminded journalists of the power they wield in shaping conversations, setting the agenda while stressing on the need for the media to take an active part in drawing parallels and comparisons that can culminate in policy formulation and guidance.

According to him: “The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has caused widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses and communities across the globe. As the pandemic continues to disrupt business as usual and throws the economic outlook into uncertainty, the automotive industry is on the frontline. Journalists play a pivotal role in drawing right parallels and comparisons that can reflect in policy guidance and formulation.”

Speaking on some of Cars45’s interventions during the pandemic, Awala noted that the business is helping corporate firms liquidate their fleet in a bid to address liquidity challenges that they faced with.

