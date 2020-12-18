‘What RSA Holders Should Consider in New Transfer Window’

Many Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders have been asking about the modalities of the pension transfer window that was announced by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), recently.

According to a statement, some of their questions bothers on what distinguishes a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) from the other, and what should influence choice and movements.

Owing to this, the Managing Director, ARM Pension, Wale Odutola, was quoted in the statement to have provided insights into the key differentiating elements that are likely to influence choice of one PFA to the other.

According to him, these elements becomes the competitive qualities that PFAs are going to work on, which brings additional value to the RSA holder and for the larger pension industry.

Odutola said, “For every RSA holder planning to make a move, I’ll advice that such a person seeks out a PFA with an excellent management team, a good investment track-record and notable years of experience.”

“RSA holders should not ignore the history books. Ensure that the PFA you move to have rigorously managed pension fund assets and remained consistent with paying out higher returns to the retirees whose fund they manage,” he added.

According to him, ARM Pension has since inception delivered consistently positive returns on retirees’ funds irrespective of the economic situation of the nation.

“Skilled with an experienced and competent management team, ARM Pensions has recorded historical annual returns on managed retirement funds with average returns significantly higher than the long-run average inflation rate of 12 per cent,” he added.

With ARM Pensions equipped with the ISO certification for information security, he believes that after years of hard work, an RSA holder should not put the safety of their data and funds in jeopardy. He advised strongly on choosing a PFA with an airtight information security protocol in place.

In addition, Odutola advised RSA holders to, “do business with a PFA that has a responsive customer relationship team that you can reach easily, online and offline, and aside from providing core functions of managing your pension funds, your PFA should go above and beyond to provide you with retirement planning tools, tips, and more to help you prepare for a fulfilled retirement.”

“For us at ARM, going the extra mile and continually exploring opportunities to ensure comfort in retirement for the people who entrust us with their funds, remains our priority always,” he said.

Rainoil Wins Business Leadership Awards

Rainoil Limited, an integrated oil and gas company operating in the downstream sector has won the ‘2020 Downstream Company of the Year Award “ at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) 2020 organised by the Businessday Newspapers group.

In the presentation of the award, Rainoil Limited emerged the winner amongst leading peers for the category.

While expressing his joy at the development, the Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, said the award was an acknowledgement of the group’s consistent focus on, “strategic and value-driven investments,” in energy sector of the Nigerian economy.

He stated that the award was particularly gratifying, coming at the time the company was making great effort in contributing to the economic development of the country with its sterling efforts to ensuring in-country utilisation and deepening of gas penetration in the nation.

He noted that the group recently launched its Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) facility with a tank capacity of 8000MT and a fleet capacity of about 40 LPG trucks, which he believes the expansion of Rainoil Limited perfectly aligns with the company’s vision and mission to continually proffer solutions to fill the voids in the energy sector.

He said the company has also continued to make significant investment in cutting edge technology in order to maintain and improve its excellent customer service delivery.

He affirmed that Rainoil would continue to support the federal government’s policy on deepening LPG penetration and will improve domestic consumption of LPG nationwide.

ets across the country; a fleet of over 100 tank trucks for efficient delivery of products and 1 shipping vessel with a total capacity of over 20,000 metric tonnes. Rainoil Limited remains a wholly indigenous company.

