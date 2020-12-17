Zulum Visits 5,000 Nigerian Refugees in Chad, Donates Cash

By Michael Olugbode

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has traversed the dangerous Lake Chad to a community in Republic of Chad to deliver cash relief to Nigerian refugees in the community.

The governor was ferried last Tuesday through the Nigerian side of the Lake Chad to meet Borno citizens taking refuge at Darsalam refugee camp in Baga Sola, a border community in Chad.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the governor, Mallam Isa Gusau, Zulum, on arriving Baga Sola, was received by the Chadian Governor of Lake Province, Fadul Tijjani.

Zulum, during his interaction with the leadership of the refugees, asked them what challenges they being faced with so that he could approve interventions.

The Nigerian governor was accompanied on the visit by the Nigerian ambassador to Chad and the Chadian ambassador to Nigeria.

He said joint efforts between his administration, federal establishments and the UNHCR were being made to repatriate the refugees to safe resettlements in Borno State.

Zulum, while in Baga Sola, supervised the distribution of N50 million cash to 5,000 families, with each family receiving N10, 000.

The governor, who later proceeded to N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, is scheduled to meet other refugees from Borno State.

On the Borno State team with the governor are member of the state House of Assembly, Haruna Kukawa; a Commissioner, Sugun Mai-Mele; Special Adviser on Housing and Energy, Zanna Jabu, and the General Manager of Borno Plastic Industries, Abatcha Jarawa.

