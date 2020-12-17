Physically Challenged Persons Protest at National Assembly over Neglect

By Udora Orizu

Over 50 physically challenged persons from the Niger Delta region on Thursday stormed the National Assembly complex in Abuja, protesting what they termed neglect by their representatives in the Senate and the House of Representatives

The physically challenged persons forced themselves inside the National Assembly Complex despite resistance by security operatives at the gate.

Their invasion disrupted various activities at the parliament, as they ran round the complex chanting, ‘We no gree, you must kill us, stop neglecting us and so on.’

Their spokesperson, Amos Etim, speaking to THISDAY explained that they came to National Assembly to demand their rights from their representatives.

Also one of them, speaking to THISDAY in tears, alleged that a sergeant injected him with a needle as they were trying to force their way into the complex.

”How can you inject a deformed person?, I almost fainted, don’t know what they injected me with,” he said

As at the time of filing this report, some members of the Senate and House of Representatives stepped out to address them.

Details later……

