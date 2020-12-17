Lalong Tests Positive for COVID-19, Goes into Isolation

By Seriki Adinoyi

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has tested positive for COVID-19.

His positive status became known following a test he and members of his family had. Lalong’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.

Consequently, the Governor who is though asymptomatic has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested too.

A press statement signed by his Director of Press, Simon Machan noted that the Governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.

“All state matters requiring the Governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor”, the statement added.

The Governor urged all citizens of the state to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic was still prevalent. He advised citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

