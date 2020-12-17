Konga Jara 2020 Final Countdown Sale Begins

Konga, an e-Commerce company has rolled out Konga Jara 2020, the final sales promo for the year, offering customers huge savings on their year-end shopping.

This year’s edition of Konga Jara, an annual final shopping campaign for each year exclusive to Konga, commenced December 14 and will run through to December 31, 2020.

Konga Jara offers millions of shoppers a chance to enjoy a final countdown sale for the year, with highly discounted offers on a wide range of genuine products.

Traditionally, Konga Jara meets the yearnings of teeming customers who are eager to find the best deals for their Christmas shopping.

To this effect, the management of Konga has specifically positioned Konga Jara 2020 as a discount sale to help customers make huge savings on their yuletide shopping.

The promotion, which features across the website and all of Konga’s retail stores nationwide, comes loaded with price slashes and heavy discounts across major product categories including fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), cooking items, rice, groceries, home and kitchen appliances, fashion items, electronics, wine and spirits, computing, mobile phones and other devices.

Vice President, Strategic Business at Konga, Kalu Johnson, said: “Konga Jara is a unique opportunity for shoppers to save big. We have set aside Konga Jara 2020 as a special offer for our customers, many of whom have pleaded with us for an extension of the recently concluded and highly successful Konga Yakata 2020 which ended on Saturday. As a result, we have put together a strong line-up of products across various categories, with mouthwatering discounts to put the money back in our customers’ pockets this festive season. That is why we have tagged Konga Jara 2020 as an opportunity to let the savings continue. We continue to urge everyone to check prices on Konga Jara before buying anything.”

