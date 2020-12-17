Kano Govt Shuts down All Schools

The Kano State Government has directed that all private and public schools in the state be shut down.

The directive was in a statement issued by Commissioner for Health, Sanusi Kiru, Tuesday night.

“Parents whose children are in boarding schools are to also arrange and convey their children/ wards back home from tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16, 2020,” Kiru said.

“All inconveniences are regretted.”

The state Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, in a statement on Tuesday, also announced the closure of all public and private health training institutions in the state.

“The Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the Ministry of Health to close down all public and private health training institutions including schools of basic/post basic nursing and midwifery, Schools of Health Technology and School of Hygiene with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

No reason was given for the shutdown but it may not be unconnected to the rise in COVID-19 cases or the insecurity in the country.

Last weekend, over 300 schoolboys were abducted by gunmen in Kankara, Katsina state.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 74,123 cases of the disease. While 66,494 patients have been discharged, 1,200 people have died.

In Kano, 1,913 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

The state has the ninth highest number of cases after Lagos, the federal capital territory (FCT), Kaduna, Plateau, Oyo, Rivers, Edo and Ogun.

