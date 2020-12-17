Insecurity: APC Has Destroyed Nigeria, Says Secondus

Urges FG to declare state of emergency on security

By Segun Awofadeji

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has lamented the state of insecurity in the country, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has destroyed Nigeria.

He said that the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has “thrown the country into confusion, grieve, pain, and sorrow”.

He stated this during the inauguration of four roads in Bauchi State worth N13.6 billion, alongside Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Secondus, who called on Buhari to immediately secure the release of the 330 abducted schoolboys in his home state, Katsina, called on the president to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security.

He said the country is in distress and pain as a result of the spate of insecurity that is bedeviling innocent citizens of the country.

He said, “Today is one day that we never looked up to. It is a moment of confusion, grief, and pain and sorrow in our dear country.

“You know that Nigeria is currently undergoing serious distress and now in Bauchi, the governor is putting smiles on the faces of the people in terms of massive transformation of the state capital and other cities of Bauchi State.”

According to him, “You are aware that over 300 boys were kidnapped in a secondary school in Katsina State. You are also aware just a week ago, that over 40 to 100 farmers were killed in Borno State. Is Nigeria not in distress? We are in pain, the economy is bad, security is bad, virtually every facet of Nigeria’s life has collapsed.

“You better let the world know and those in authority, that all we are saying is that let President Buhari release the kidnapped Katsina boys for us because we are in pain. The president should declare a state of emergency on security as quickly as possible and change the whole security architecture. It is important we guarantee the security of lives and property for our people because without that, there will be no development,” he said

Secondus lamented that the present federal government that promised to provide security for its citizens has failed as they promised, adding that today, the situation has grown worse than ever before since the history of the nation.

“Permit me to take one minute for us to observe a minute silence for those that have been killed, especially the farmers, and also to pray for our young ones, the students that were kidnapped in Katsina State.

“All we can say is that we want back our boys from Katsina State both here, at the national and international levels, and am quite sure, President Buhari will want back, our boys from Katsina State.”

The National Chairman said the PDP is intact and ready to take over the mantle of leadership of the country to rescue it from the quagmire it is in at the moment.

“Our party is intact, our party is united for the rescue of our nation, Nigeria. You can see the situation we find ourselves now in Nigeria. Nigeria is in crisis, Nigeria is confused.

“The only hope is that the PDP will rescue Nigeria when the time comes by the special grace of God,” he stated.

The PDP National Chairman then commended Governor Bala Mohammed for transforming the state since he assumed office, saying that with the completion of the dualisation of the airport road, the state will become a centre for excellence for industry and commercial activities.

