Boko Haram Releases Video Showing Abducted Katsina Schoolboys

Terror group, Boko Haram, Thursday released a video showing some of the schoolboys abducted from a government boarding school in Kankara, Katsina State last week.

The release of the video further confirms that Boko Haram was responsible for the abduction of the students as earlier claimed by the terror group, but disputed by government.

In the six minutes and 30 seconds video, featuring Boko Haram’s emblem, a group of boys in the bush were seen begging Nigerian security forces to leave the area.

One of the schoolboys who spoke pleaded with the Nigerian security forces not to engage their kidnappers with force and urged government to go into negotiation for their release.

“Please, you have to dissolve any gang of vigilantes, close any kind of schools, excluding Islamiyya. All the troops who have come here to help us, please send them back,” the schoolboy pleaded, though he may have done so under duress.

The Nigerian government and security agencies are yet to react to the release of the video by the terror group.

Gunmen had last Friday attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State and abducted hundreds of schoolboys, barely hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Daura – his hometown in Katsina State – for a week-long private visit.

The state governor, Aminu Masari, said 333 of the students of the school were unaccounted for after the attack.

A statement by the Nigerian presidency later claimed that the location of the abducted schoolboys had been discovered and negotiations were ongoing with their kidnappers for their safe return.

