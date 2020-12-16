Telecommunication, Major Driver of Economic Growth, Says Danbatta

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has said the telecommunication industry has become an enabler of economic growth which touches all other sectors of the economy for improved operational efficiency.

He stated this during the 41th Kano international trade Fair organised by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, mines and agriculture (KACCIMA) held at the trade in Kano over the weekend.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Director public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, maintained that the participation of NCC in the fair would provide an avenue to interact with telecom consumers, listen to their concerns on telecommunication service delivery in order to gain insight on how to improve the services of service providers in the country.

He explained that the NCC had developed modern techniques of tackling the challenges of cybercrime, e-fraud and other related crimes targeted at moving the Nation forward.

Danbatta added that NCC had facilitated the building and equipping of emergency communications centers in all the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory Abuja.

Also, the president of KACICMA, Alhaji Dalhatu Usman said NCC plays a vital role in the aspect of promoting business in the country.

He commended the efforts of NCC for collaborating with the chamber and supporting the actuality of the fourteenth Kano international trade Fair.

