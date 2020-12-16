PZ Unveils ‘Baby Moments’ Competition

Raheem Akingbolu

PZ Cussons, organisers of the Cussons Baby Moments have increased the cash prizes for the annual competition by over 100 per cent, the management has announced.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lagos, to announce the commencement of the seventh edition of the competition, the Brand Development and Activation Manager, Cussons Baby, Yosola Nwachukwu, said the winner of this season competition would walk away with 2 million naira.

She also pointed out that the organisers have increased the number of shortlisted entries from 2,000 to 4,000, while extending the entry period from six to eight weeks to give as many interested participants the opportunity to get shortlisted.

According to her, this year’s edition also comes with a few changes that will ensure an even smoother experience, whilst also increasing the opportunities for participants.

While expressing her excitement at the prospects of the seventh edition, she stated that: “Taking into great consideration the peculiarity of the times, the theme for this season is ‘Reasons for Joy’, which seeks to inspire hope, whilst allowing parents showcase the joy of parenthood. Despite all that has happened this year, we expect an even bigger participation, considering the fact that the competition is driven mainly via digital. Requirements for entry and participation can be done quite seamlessly online.

“We believe that Cussons Baby Moments is more than just a baby competition. It’s one that brings joy to the homes of many and this year we intend to continue to do just that.

“We have increased the cash prizes by over 100 per cent and this season the winner will walk away with N2 million, we have also increased the number of shortlisted entries from 2000 to 4000 while extending the entry period from six to eight weeks to give as many interested participants the opportunity to get shortlisted.

“There are also many other rewards and consolation prizes to be won this season. Looking at all we have been through this year, we cannot wait to inspire as much joy and happiness to families all around the country. So we enjoin everyone to come along this exciting journey with us”, she stated

To enter the competition, interested participants with babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months were required to “purchase any three different Cussons Baby Products or any Cussons Baby gift pack, register and upload a picture of their baby with the product in view, and submit the picture to the brand’s website.

According to the Brand Development and Activation Manager, entry opens on December 14, 2020 and closes February 5th, 2021, adding that entrants should familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of the competition available on the website’s entry page.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

