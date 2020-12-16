NB Inaugurates N5bn New Automated Facility in Ogun

Chris Uba

The Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has inaugurated a multi-billion naira ultra-modern automated Polyethylene Terephthalate PET) line at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The facility was built to further deepen availability of the brewer’s non-alcoholic product portfolio.

The facility which is located along the outskirt of the city was a fresh investment amounting to N5 billion and will several direct and indirect jobs for indigenes of the state.

The new ultra-modern automated PET line has the capacity to produce 24, 000 bottles of drink per hour.

The line was designed with the latest technology that is fully automated to meet world class safety and quality requirements

Chairman of NB Plc, Chief Kola Jamadu, who was a former minister of Industry and Commerce said during his opening remarks at the occasion that the fresh investment was a demonstration of the thrust which the company reposed on the Nigerian economy.

Jamodu said, “we are making another investment with the commissioning of a multi-billion naira PET line which will be utilised to further deepen availability of our non-alcohol product portfolio.

“The Ijebu Ode Brewery joined the Nigerian Breweries family in 2014 after the company’s with Consolidated Breweries. Since then, we have invested significantly to upgrade the facilities at this brewery to the world class standard befitting a brewery in the Heineken group.”

He said apart from the fresh investment in Ijebu Ode brewery, NB has invested over N1.6 billion in various community projects and social investments in the areas of education, health, access to portable water, environment, and youth and women empowerment.

The NB chairman said the company was committed to continuing to play, “our role in supporting the government as a responsible corporate citizen.

“We have been listed as one of the highest tax-paying companies in Nigeria and highest in the manufacturing industry, with tax and duty payments of approximately N326 billion over the last five years,” adding that, “in Ogun State we have paid over N1 billion in combined taxes of PAYE , leaves and other duties.”

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the company, Jokprdi Borrut Bel, who also spoke at the occasion said, “we will continue to invest heavily in Nigeria,” adding that the current N5 billion showed the confidence the NB plc has in the country even at this time of Covid-19 pandemic when investors are skeptical of new investments.

He said the facility was to increase the capacity for non-alcoholic drinks brands bottled by the company, adding that there are 11 Nigerian technical operators that have speedily trained to maintain and manage the new line.

Commissioning the new facility, the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the launch of the facility was the outcome of various efforts by the state government to make the state a fertile for investments.

Abiodun said the state was awash with investment opportunities, saying his administration would to do more to encourage investors to come to the state.

Earlier, the Minister of Industry , Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, thanked the NB Plc for its continued investment in the country and providing world class facility in manufacturing .

He said the federal government would continue to provide environment for businesses in the country as part of its effort to position Nigeria for global economic competition.

The royal father of the place , His Royal Majesty , the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom Oba Sikiri Adetona, who was represented by Dagburewe of Idowa Oba Yunusa Adekoya , commended the NB Plc for investing in Ijebu land, in particular and Ogun State in geneal. He said he would continue to provide support for businesses in Ijebu land.

