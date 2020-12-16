House Moves to Limit Tenure of EFCC Acting Chair

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading four bills seeking to limit timeframe for any person appointed as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on acting capacity.

When passed into law, the bills would provide the commission power to retain a percentage of loot recovered to run its operations.

Also, the parliament will also restructure the composition of the commission to include members of independent organizations in its membership, establish operations review committee, set up a witness protection unit, detention unit and compensation of victims of financial crimes. The commission will also have the powers to disqualify convicted persons from holding or continuing to hold public offices.

The bills which were consolidated are being sponsored by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai; Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf; Hon. Olawale Tasir Raji and Hon. Kabiru Ibrahim Tukura.

Chairman Rules and Business, Hon. Hassan Fulata had at the plenary moved for the consolidation of the four Bills. The motion was seconded by Hon. Segun Odebunmi.

They include, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Act, Cap. E1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Provide for Restructuring the Composition of the Commission by including Members of Independent Organisations in its Membership, Establishment of Operations Review Committee, Witness Protection Unit, Detention Unit and Compensation of Victims of Financial Crimes and Disqualification of Convicted Persons from holding or continuing to hold Public Offices; and for Related Matters (HB.957)

“A Bill for an Act to Amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, Cap. E1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to make provisions for a limit and time frame within which a Person appointed as the Acting Executive Chairman of the Commission can occupy the Office in an Acting Capacity, provide for the Commission to Retain a Percentage of the Loot recovered to Fund its Operations; and for Related Matters (HB.1073)

“A Bill for an Act to Amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, Cap. E1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters (HB. 1030)

“A Bill for an Act to Amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, Cap. E1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters (HB. 1089).’’

The bills were voted on, approved for consolidation and the committee on rules and business was told to schedule a date for the debate of the general principles of the bills.

