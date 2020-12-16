Facebook, Twitter Face British Fines

Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10 per cent of their turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain.

Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from being exposed to grooming, bullying and pornography, the government said, to ensure the safety of children online.

“We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech,” Britain’s Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

