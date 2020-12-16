Budweiser to Reward Consumers in Promo

Ayodeji Ake

To celebrate the recently kicked-off football season, Budweiser, the American style premium lager has launched a campaign tagged: ‘Budweiser Smooth Kick-off Promo’.

The promo invites consumers to send the code under the crown cork to 20050 or enter it into Budweiser online platform to stand a chance to win great prizes when they buy a 600 ml bottle of Budweiser.

According to a statement, the Marketing Manager, Budweiser, Jumoke Okikiolu said: “We are known as the King of the Beers, and we are set to prove it once again with the Budweiser Smooth Kick-off Promo which will see three lucky consumers win the grand prize of a brand-new Mercedes Benz A200 each and 24 consumers will win the newly launched, ultra-sophisticated PlayStation five Console while other lucky winners would get a Budweiser Football Jersey each signed by Lionel Messi.”

The Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said Budweiser was keen to elevate football viewing experience for consumers.

“We know that our consumers choose Budweiser when they socialise with friends during these football games and we want to reward them in a way that has never been done before, fit for Kings.

“Our sponsorship of premium football leagues, the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, as well as the FIFA World Cup, have further endeared us to the hearts of our teeming consumers whose weekends are never complete without a combination of their premium football and their premium beer. We want our consumers to end what has been a challenging year on a high note,” Adedeji said.

The Budweiser Smooth Kick-off Promo will run for eight weeks between November 2020, and January 2021, and is only open to individuals who are 18 years and over.

