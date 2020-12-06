Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah is Aiming High

Intelligence without ambition is like a bird without wings, said Salvador Dali. Also, ambition, it is believed, is the path to success, just as persistence is the vehicle you arrive in. So, it is not out of place that Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah is nursing a bigger ambition in his political career come 2021.

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District’s biggest ambition, it was gathered, is to secure the number one job of his state.

Society Watch gathered that his shot at the senate is probably a ladder to shoot him up for the bigger aspiration. He is said to be well-loved in the state and he is moving round to secure the blessings of elders, stakeholders as well as those that matter in the state. The oil and gas top player, however, has to battle a lot of challenges to realise his lifetime desire.

Apart from his relatively unknown political party, the Young Progressives Party, YPP, the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, may also constitute a clog in the wheel of Ubah’s dream, though he has no constitutional right to contest anymore.

Another source revealed that the founder of Capital Oil is also aware of the mountainous task before him and he is prepared to surmount it. In the past years, he has proved to his detractors that he is indeed a cat with nine lives. The more they try to bury him, the more he sprouts like a seed in fertile soil. The billionaire, who sits atop many businesses across the country, has faced many challenges that would ordinarily consume a lily-livered in the past.

But the Nnewi-born senator has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he is indeed a warrior and a master of the game. Even though he is a lone fighter, many of his enemies are never his match. Since he was declared the winner in the senatorial district, the billionaire has fought many battles within the state and outside. But he emerged victorious in all the legal battles so far.

As many are aware, this is not the first time the Nnewi-born billionaire politician would spring up even when many have written him off politically.

Shortly before he won his senatorial election, it appeared that the oil magnate had been so unlucky politically. He seemed to have hit a cul-de-sac in his political journey, which started from the All Progressives Grand Alliance and has taken him to two other political parties, Labour Party and then Peoples Democratic Party.

In November 2017, Ubah dumped the PDP to return to APGA. Ubah was allegedly promised the APGA Anambra South Senatorial District ticket and before the party’s senatorial primary, the businessman was the frontline aspirant. With the assurance, in return, he put everything into supporting the party.

But a few hours before the primary, despite his immense contributions in consolidating and sustaining the party both in the past and in the present, APGA leadership announced the disqualification of Ubah on the pretext that he did not apply for the party’s waiver.

This, it was gathered, left Ubah heartbroken as he had spent so much to assist the party while hoping that the party would pay him back with the much-coveted senatorial ticket.

The businessman was distraught over the betrayal by the party leadership after all he had done to keep the party afloat. He was responsible for the payment of rent for all the offices of APGA nationwide. He was said to have also provided the needed logistics to sustain the party leadership during the days of Senator Victor Umeh’s leadership struggle with former Governor Peter Obi. He was also part of those who assisted Governor Obiano to return to power by delivering his Anambra South during the governor’s 2017 re-election campaign.

Despite the disappointment, the wealthy businessman was not keen on leaving the party. He wanted to stay within to right whatever wrongs he might have been subjected to. But he was literally forced out of the party and later joined YPP.

In the opinion of many, it was a wrong move but he shocked many bookmakers when he emerged victorious at the poll, thereby putting an end to the career of the two political brothers and gladiators in the state — Chief Chris Uba, the senatorial candidate of PDP and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress.

This has left the two brothers in the political wilderness and they will never forget him for the rest of their lives: he shockingly demystified them and made their political dynasty crumble before their very eyes.

