Nigeria’s National Tourism and Transportation Summit 2020 holds

Sustainable transport is fundamental to progress in realizing the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and help accelerate the growth of tourism in any country. Despite this critical role, sustainable transport has not been given adequate recognition. It is in this bid, the third edition of the annual National Tourism and Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS) earlier postponed a s result of the COVID-19 Pandemic will hold on 7th and 8th December, 2020 at the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC). The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Repositioning tourism and transportation connectivity and mobility to revitalize the economy’. OMOLOLA ITAYEMI writes

The Nigerian Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) will headline the third edition of the summit. These are apex public sector training bodies in the sector. The agencies are playing a greater role in this year’s event due to the focus on capacity building and professionalization of the tourism and transportation sector.

The Tourism Transport Summit is created to deliberate on the complex relationship between transport provision and tourism in boosting the national economy and in the process offers a unique opportunity to meet with regulators, decision makers, influencers, technocrats, specifiers, investors and highly engaged delegates from tourism, aviation, maritime, railways, airport operations, road transportation, national and international travel and transportation organisations, including operators in the tourism and hospitality value chain.

The chairman of the summit’s organizing committee, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo said the industry will be faced with new challenges in the post COVID-19 era and that building industry capacity and professionalization of the workforce has become key for the sector. He said NIHOTOUR, just like NITT and NCAT are making giant strides in capacity training. “These are some of the things we are going to focus on during the summit. The industry, post COVID-19, has changed. It is important to look at these and how we can deliver for the sector of the country’s economic growth. These are some of the things that have made this year’s edition very crucial.”

