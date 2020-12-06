Former Gov Jang Pays Tribute to Gen Bali

By Seriki Adinoyi

Immediate past Governor of Plateau state and former Military Administrator of Benue and Old Gongola States, Air Commodore Jonah David Jang (retd), has eulogised the rare virtue of the late former Chief of Defence Staff and Minister of Defence, Lt Gen Domkat Bali, whom he said took particular interest in him while they served together in the military.

In a condolence letter addressed to Gen Bali’s widow, Mrs. Esther Bali, Senator Jang described Bali as an accomplished officer who rose to the peak of his military career.

Jang said, “The late Phonzi Taroh was an accomplished officer who rose to the peak of his military career, serving as the Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister of Defence during his days as a member of the Supreme Military Council and the Armed Forces Ruling Council.

“As a senior Military Officer, he took interest in his subordinates and particularly in me, who he sent to the Royal College of Defense Studies after I left office as the Military Administrator of Gongola State.”

He noted that after retirement, Bali continued to serve as a father to all military officers from Plateau State. “He also encouraged me to join politics and run for the Governor of Plateau State.”

“He was a very loyal, dedicated and committed Officer who spent his life in the service of Nigeria and his people, the Taroh nation. He was an embodiment of humility, a devout Christian and a father to many beyond Plateau State.

“He was an accomplished officer and experienced leader, whose enormous contributions to the development of his people, Plateau State and the nation at large will forever be cherished and remembered. He lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and the vacuum he left behind will be difficult to fill”, Jang said.

Describing him as a man that has run his race and made his name indelible in the history of Nigeria, Jang, who expressed sadness over Bali’s death, added that he would surely be missed by all.

Condoling Bali’s wife, Jang said, “On behalf of my family and all people of goodwill, particularly those of us who worked closely with him and benefitted from his magnanimity and fatherly love, I pray that the Almighty God will give the entire family, especially the immediate family, the courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable painful loss.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

