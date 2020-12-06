Dog Gone News

One of the big news items from last week was that Joe Biden has hurt his foot playing with his dog. Seemingly a trivial event but it does show a few positive matters, the next president is human, he likes animals as have most presidents and he is fallible and can admit it.

Someone once said “Don’t trust a person that doesn’t like dogs” and the sentiment is still valid as many families involve a couple of people, a few children and then a few pets to complete the family. It is pleasing to see the Presidency returning to a more normal state and the future now looks rosier.

Woof, Woof! (Doggie for oops, sorry!).

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

