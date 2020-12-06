Again, Hajia Bola Shagaya Displays Benevolence

For billionaire businesswoman, Hajia Muinat Bola Shagaya, service to humanity has perpetually is second nature.

Without a doubt, she seems to have entered into a covenant of sorts with her Creator to dedicate the rest of life for the service of humanity.

The oil and gas tycoon is buoyed by Anatole France’s words, “Without genuine love towards humanity, there is no love for motherland.” Besides, as a bibliophile, she has read a volume of memoirs of great individuals in history, who lived exemplary lifestyles.

Perhaps, this explains why she has been very supportive of the hoi polloi in society, giving without making a noise about it.

It is no longer news that she has been at the forefront in the area of philanthropy. In fact, many described her as a philanthropist extraordinaire.

So also, in her peregrinations, she has encountered many whose lives she has impacted greatly, albeit quietly.

Therefore, one of the enduring lessons she has learnt in life, having imbued copious Quranic verses and learning from her heroes, is that “when you help the needy, leave your camera at home.”

The beautiful woman of substance recently made a huge donation of money at the launch, fundraising, and lectures of the 60 Plus Advocacy Initiative, with the mission to give succour to the elderly in society.

She was among other prominent Nigerians who donated heavily to this cause at the Wheatbaker, Ikoyi Lagos.

