Poor Turnout Mars Plateau South By-Election

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Though peaceful, Plateau south senatorial by-election recorded a low turnout in nearly all the local governments that made the senatorial zone.

While voters’ apathy was noticed in all the Local Government Headquarters visited, impressive turnouts were however noticed in the rural areas.

The conduct of electorate was peaceful in virtually all the polling units visited. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents were on ground carrying out their duties effectively.

In Langtang North local government headquarters, most of the polling units were rather scanty. The same was witnessed in Mikang local government, while in Tunkus, Mdega’am, Piapung, Konggung, Muanpus and Lakai voters turnouts were below expectation.

In Shendam, the local government of the incumbent Governor Simon Lalong, Kurum Lazai, Kopgalwa, Ajikamai, Pangtumu, Garkawa street ‘A’ Shendam Central, Gidan Adamu, Luwokur South, Tudun Wada and many other polling units domiciled in the council headquarter, the turnouts of voters were equally not so impressive.

While the poor turnouts in Langtang council may be attributed to the death of their monarch, General Domkat Bali who passed on Friday, there is no such excuse for the poor turnouts in the other councils.

Results of the polling units have started to trickle in, but they are not enough to suggest a possible lead yet.

