V Bank Extends Deal with Don Jazzy

By Vanessa Obioha

At a recent evening of good food, laughter, games and music, Nigeria’s leading digital bank, V Bank, announced an extension of its brand engagement with Mavin Records CEO and digital influencer, Don Jazzy.

The bank executives presented a V-branded hoodie to the renowned producer as a symbol of the one-year contract with V.

“Tonight we celebrate the birth and heart of a great man,” said the Senior Product Manager of V Bank, Ebere Ahaotu. “We have worked with Mavin Records since we launched in March and they have shown nothing short of professionalism in our dealings. When you build a product that truly solves problems, and then find a genuinely lovable individual to complement it, the effect of that combination is amazing.”

Ahaotu expressed optimism that the coming year, 2021 will be a good one for the company as they have recorded more than 250,000 individuals and corporates on the banking app.

Held in Lagos, the ceremony, which coincided with the influencer’s 38th birthday, was witnessed by select fans who are also clients of the bank, as well as the ambassador’s father.

In a keenly contested competition of sorts, the producer had selected 10 fans from his social media pages to celebrate his special day with. While he presented each of them with gifts, some also had birthday gifts for the celebrity.

“I’m humbled to have celebrated this evening with the great minds at V Bank. I don’t take for granted the feeling of belonging to something so phenomenal in the wake of digital banking in Nigeria. It means so much to me spending a new phase of my life with a partner that effortlessly shares my vision to financially empower digital natives,” said Don Jazzy.

V bank is an end-to-end virtual bank focused on providing simple, quick, convenient, secure, and seamless banking experience with zero transfer and SMS notification charges. The app is available on android and iOS stores.

