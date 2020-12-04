NWFL Expresses Satisfaction with Venues Ahead Dec. 9 Kick-off

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, has expressed her satisfaction with the state of 14 venues to be used by teams in the Premier League.

Speaking shortly after concluding the inspection of venues along with the Technical Committee of the NWFL, Falode said going by the quality of what is on ground in most of the states visited, the league will start as scheduled.

“Looking at the present state of these facilities, I can confidently say that, the league will surely kick-off on December 9, 2020,” stressed the NWFL chief who is also a board member of the NFF.

Falode further highlighted the readiness of the states for the women’s topflight football.

“What we did today was the final stage of the inspection exercise across all the 14 designated venues for the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership season.

“We didn’t go to Yola and Owerri following the relegation of Adamawa Queens and Heartland Queens, as they fell short of registration procedures. It’s unfortunate, we had to follow that path, doing what we had to do to make progress,” Falode confirmed to THISDAY yesterday.

She expressed delight that with the straight League format, the season ahead would be tough for all the teams.

“This time around, with the straight league format, it’s going to be very tough going by the 182 matches we are going to play throughout the season.”

Falode and the Technical Committee members were supported by some board members of the women’s league during the inspection tour.

The NWFL inspection team visited the Lafia Township Stadium in Nasarawa State, the approved home venue for Nasarawa Amazons before moving to the University of Benin soccer pitch, Benin City, the designated venue of Edo Queens’ first game as well as the ultra modern Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, which will be used for the team’s subsequent matches.

The Inspection team was also at the Warri Township Stadium to check out the facilities for Premiership new comers, Royal Queens of Warri.

From Warri, Delta State, the team moved to Lagos to inspect the home ground of FC Robo of Lagos which is the Legacy Pitch inside the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

