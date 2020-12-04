Maiden Edition of SRTV Talent EXPO Set to Launch

Mary Nnah

SRTV Production has concluded plans to launch the maiden edition of SRTV Talent EXPO in Nigeria from December 4-6 at Festival Hotel Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

In line with its mission, mission, Hon. (Engr.) Chris Emeka Azubogu has been carefully chosen as the Grand Ambassador to this movement, while he still remains its official media partner.

SRTV Talent EXPO is an initiative of SRTV; a 24/7 London based, digital multicast, multicultural arts, entertainment, and lifestyle channel that offers traditional and alternative programmes for viewers mainly between all ages, with a mix of classic films, off-network series, original programming, and more.

According to organisers, SRTV Talents EXPO is an annual star-studded top-notch recognition awards/talent hunt brand that is purpose-built on celebrating, showcasing, projecting, and promoting stand-out individuals, celebrities, talents, investors, media personalities/brands, and all relevant stakeholders within the Nigeria, Africa, and the global entertainment industry.

It is an international networking event designed to scout and empower talents in Nigeria, whilst rewarding, celebrating, and honouring those who have contributed to the growth of the Nigerian creative industry.

The show the organiser explained is aimed to move talent discovery out of the polite drawing rooms into the clamour of the streets.

Nigerians of all ages will be provided with the right tools to showcase their talent with an aim to develop a balanced, fair, and transparent awards/talent hunt platform that will celebrate standout talents whilst providing a once in a lifetime opportunity for promising talents to emerge and excel.

Three days exciting live event is packed with film screening, entertainment and awards presentation experience that is well structured to serve as a marketplace where talents are recognised, groomed and projected.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

