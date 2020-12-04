Feel the Pulse with Joeboy, Nengi, Ozo

‘Baby’ crooner Joeboy and Big Brother Naija former housemates Nengi and Ozo, YouTube star Fisayo Fosudo are part of the new campaign of the revamped MTN Pulse.

Tagged #DoYou’ the young stars are featured in a television commercial and radio jingle that encourage Nigerian youths to embrace authenticity and push for their dreams.

Launched in 2016 to specifically help youthful Nigerians to optimise lifestyles, the revamped Pulse proposition empowers young people to express their creativity with lower data rates starting from N200 and a flat call rate of 11.26k/sec for calls across all local networks in Nigeria.

“We understand that if the right platforms are in place, the Nigerian youth can change the world, for good. This is what we intend to inspire through the provision of affordable data and tariff plans on MTN Pulse,” said General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Nigeria, Oluwole Rawa, reaffirming the company’s commitment to providing Nigerian youths with the required support to showcase their creativity.

Beyond his participation in the TV commercial, Joeboy was announced official ambassador of MTN Nigeria. He expressed excitement in the new deal during the virtual unveiling and looking forward to inspiring youths to pursue their creativity.

With the new MTN Pulse campaign, the company is reiterating its commitment to contribute to youth development in the country.

