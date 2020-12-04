Ex-Defence Minister Domkat Bali is Dead, Buhari Mourns

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Former Minister of Defence, General Domkat Yah Bali, is dead. He was aged 80.

Bali, a respected general, was member of the highest decision making body of government during the military era in the 1980s. He was a member of the Supreme Military Council from 1984 to 1985 during the Major General Muhammadu Buhari military regime. Bali also served as member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council from 1985 to 1990 during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of a highly decorated retired military officer, who served Nigeria as minister of defence during the military eea in 1980s.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president who spoke with the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Esther Bali, on Friday, also commiserated with other family members, friends and professional associates of the retired four-star general.

He recalled that the late Bali rose through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, attaining the peak office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

Shehu said Buhari believed that the records of bravery and patriotism of Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, would continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed would always be remembered.

The statement added that the president also constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd.), to visit the family of the late Bali, and condole with the government and people of the state over the loss.

It also said Buhari prayed the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

