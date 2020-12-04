ACF, SSPEC Meet over Insecurity

Resolved to unite to save the country from risintegration

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and their South-South People’s Conference (SSPEC),met yesterday in Abuja, over the disturbing security situation in the country, with a resolution to work together and stop the country from collapse.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and made available to THISDAY, leaders of the two regions, maintained that they cannot stand aloof and surrender the country to bandits who are wrecking havoc on Nigerians.

The communique maintained further that “if the government cannot protect the citizens, it means an abdication of responsibility. This means the communities should defend and protect themselves.”

According to the communique signed by Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, spokesman of the ACF and made available to THISDAY, the SSPEC delegation was led by its Chairman Prof. Dotonye Amakiri while the ACF delegation was its chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The two groups noted that it was the cooperation between the North and the South-south that stopped the country from breaking up during the civil war of the 1960s and resolved to work together to stop the country from collapsed.

“According to them, the Nigeria is on slippery road to disintegration, stressing that the two groups are committed to protect the integrity of the country.

“The leaders resolved that with the looming anarchy all over the country, leaders from the two zones must stand up and play reconciliation role as before.

“It was also resolved that we cannot stand aloof and surrender our country to bandits who come at night to snatch our little girls, wives, sisters and rape them and at times kill them in the process.

“The bandits kill our men in the most primitive and barbaric way.

“If the government cannot protect the citizens, it means an abdication of responsibility. This means the communities should defend and protect themselves.

“Nigerians and the international community are too horrified by the stories they hear coming out of Nigeria for us to just sit and fold our hands. We are not going to hand over our country to bandits and allow them to break it.

The ACF and the SSPEC is committed to protect the integrity of this country.

We will continue to meet frequently to discuss youth development, economic development and security.”

