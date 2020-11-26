NTITA Honours Broadbased Communications

At the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA 2020) organised by the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), the MD/CEO, Broadbased Communications Ltd, Henry Iseghohi, won an award for the Outstanding Contribution to the telecom industry.

Broadbased Communications Ltd also won the Wholesale Telecom Provider of the Year 2020 and the Metropolitan Fiber Infrastructure Company of the Year 2020 Awards.

Broadbased Communications operates an open access Metropolitan Fiber Optic Network covering all the major business districts in Lagos. Consequently the company provides Fiber Optic Network connectivity for Mobile Network Operators, 4G Network Operators, all the submarine cable landing stations, all major Internet Service Providers (ISPs), all Data Centers, Nigeria Internet Exchange Point, major Global Telecom operators, aBanks, among others.

Iseghohi explained that the awards underscored the company’s dedication to the open access model, the goodwill of our esteemed customers, the hard work and dedication of the staff of Broadbased Communications who have installed and maintain over 3,500km of fiber optic cable connected to 22 Points of Presence (PoP) in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Enugu, with additional metro fiber networks in Kano, Akwa Ibom.

He said the capital expenditure required to deploy fiber is huge and companies do not need to duplicate such huge expenditures when they can share their fiber network infrastructure with other duly licensed operators.

He is a strong advocate of licensed operators coming together to address the various issues facing the telecoms sector in Nigeria including the effect of the major corporate customers on pricing for leased line services, their use of unlicensed operators, indiscriminate destruction of cable network infrastructure by road construction companies, access to low interest rate funds for network deployment among others.