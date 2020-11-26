Mobile Phone Dealer Launches in Nigeria

Mobile City Nigeria, a store for the sales of mobile phone devices, laptop computers, notebooks, iPads and other electronic devices with their accessories, has been launched in Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, with plans to spread to others parts of Lagos and beyond.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman, Mobile City Nigeria, Mr. Stanley Ejirika Afunwa, said mobile devices have made the world to become a global village because of its capacity to communicate with the world from any location in seconds. According to him, “mobile devices have changed the way businesses are carried out, including our lifestyles. So it is something the world cherishes most and we have been in the business of selling quality mobile devices from all brands in the past 11 years, but we are launching Mobile City Nigeria for the first time in Nigeria and we are starting from Festac Town in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, with plans to spread to other parts of Lagos and outside Lagos.”

“We have launched in a very unique way, different from what is obtainable in the country in terms pricing, customer service offerings, delivery services and after-sales services. Mobile City has been operational in other countries of the world like Texas in US, Dubai, Hong Kong, Zambia, Zimbabwe, among other countries and we are bringing the world-class experience to Nigeria,” Afunwa said.

He further explained that Mobile City partnered with several brands like Samsung, Huawei, Apple Tecno, among others, to give customers the best of experience.

He, however, said Mobile City would soon launch its own mobile phone brand, which he said, was still at the manufacturing stage and would be launched in Nigeria and other parts of the world where Mobile City has presence.

“Our prices are affordable without compromising on quality of the brand. We have easy payment structure called Easy Buy System that allows customers to buy devices of choice and make installment payments that is pocket friendly and flexible.

At Mobile City, we have after-sales service tagged I-Repair, with well trained electronic engineers on ground to attend to all kinds of faulty devices, including replacement of faulty parts,” Afunwa said.

Addressing the issue of grey market, Afunwa said: “We are aware of the existence of grey market where some mobile devices dealers sell substandard devices to unsuspecting customers. To avoid such, we have partnered Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to sell genuine products to our customers at affordable rates. All our devices pass through quality assurance test and we do this to ensure that customers get the best value for their money. Again we offer between 12 and 24 months warranty to all our customers.”