Imo North: INEC Recruits 3,000 Ad-hoc Staff

Arararume, 13 others make final list

By Amby Uneze

As the December 5, 2020 by-election for Imo North Senatorial district approaches, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed that it has recruited over 3,000 ad -hoc staff, to conduct the election scheduled to hold in 710 voting and polling units (692 polling units and 18 voting points) spread in six local government areas of the state.

The final list published by the commission indicates that Senator Ifeanyi Arararume is among the 14 candidates that would fly their parties’ flag.

He replaces Mr. Frank Ibezim of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was dropped by the recent ruling of the court.

The senatorial seat became vacant in the senate following the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who passed on in December last year. The election initially scheduled to hold on October 31, was postponed due to the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

Briefing journalists yesterday on the preparation of the commission, the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Ezeonu, hinted that though hoodlums burnt down the buildings and materials, carting away generating sets in the commission’s offices in Ehime Mbano, and Ezinihitte Mbaise local government areas, the commission was not perturbed by the setback.

He added that the poll will take place in Ihitte Uboma with108 voting points; Ehime Mbano with132 voting points; Isiala Mbano with 150 voting points; Obowo with 108 voting points; Okigwe with 117 voting points; and Onuimo with 95 voting points.

He stated that 64 Registration Area Centres (RACs), were provided and activated for the deployment of sensitive materials before the election day, stressing that training of all the ad -hoc workers had commenced.

According to Ezeonu, the following 14 candidates out of the initial 18 persons emerged while the commission, consequently, authenticated them as candidates for the election – Ifeanyi Godwin Arararume of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ndubueze Patrick (Accord), Emmanuel Ogueri (Action Alliance), Nathaniel Uba (AAC), Chigozie Onyinye (ADC), Charles Onyeirimba (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA), Raphael Nnadozie (APM), and Ernest Ezirim (APP).

Others are Okorondu (Labour Party – AP), Okereafor Chukwujieze (NNPP), Charles Amajouyi (NRM), Emmanuel Okewulonu (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP), Rita Okorafor (SDP), and Promise Nwadigos (YPP).

He disclosed that the acting Chairman of the INEC, Air Vice Marshall Ahmed Mu’ azu (rtd.), had approved that a commissioner and directors in the commission would join the Imo officials in the supervision and monitoring of the election.