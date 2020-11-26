FEC Approves N40bn for Road, Ecological Projects

•Fashola denies knowledge of N4.6bn diversion

By Omololu Ogunmade

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved N40 billion for the construction of road and ecological projects in different parts of the country.

While about N22 billion of the fund was approved for road construction in Yobe, Edo and Taraba States, N17.7 billion was for the execution of ecological projects in various parts of the country.

Briefing reporters after the weekly virtual FEC meeting in the State House, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said N14.528 billion was approved for the construction of Gasamu-Hamshi-Gogoram road in Yobe State, N991.851 million approved for the construction of a link road connecting Uneme-Tusamu-Odoga to Okpekpe in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State and N6.397 billion approved for the reconstruction of Mamabu-Donga road in Taraba South Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Asked to respond to allegation that N4.6 billion was diverted under his watch as the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Fashola said he had written an explanatory note to dismiss the allegation.

According to him, ministers don’t manage accounts, sign cheques or disburse funds.

In his own briefing, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the council approved N17.754 billion for emergency procurement of first and second quarters 2020 soil erosion, flood and pollution control as accelerated intervention projects of the federal government.

He said the awards, which were made in favour of various contractors, included 7.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) with various completion or delivery periods.

Breakdown of the contracts awarded, according to Adesina, include: gully erosion and control along Ndam-Agbor road, Nnobi and Alor towns in Idemili-South Local Government Area, phase two of Anambra State to Telesis Limited at the cost of N.495,878,764 for a duration of 18 months.

Others are: erosion and flood menace beside Yem Kem House along Oye-Ifaki road, Oye LGA to Strabic Construction Ltd. at N792,311,211.11) for nine months; Somolu/Bariga/ Akoka/Ilaje community, Akoka-Lagos flood and erosion control project, Lagos State to Partibon Services Ltd. at N1.786,146,630.98 for 10 months; gully erosion control at Egbo-Ideh community, Ugheli South local government area of Delta State to Harris & Dome Nigeria Ltd. at N1,328,306,924.00 for 24 months and gully erosion control and road improvement works in Darazo LGA, Bauchi State to Powerhill Construction Ltd. at N3,897,577,627.79 – 24 months; gully erosion control works at Ladanal community, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State (U.Y.K. Nigeria Ltd.) N1,337,681,584.69 for eight months.

Also included are: gully erosion in Gboko township, Benue State awarded to Gaffar Worldwide Resources Ltd. at the rate of N1.503,970.714.83 for 12 months; erosion and flood control works in Wase and Bashar towns, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State to Global Legend Integrated Concept Ltd. at N1,687,162,328.95 for 14 months; gully erosion control and road improvement works along Plot 1398, off Kainji Crescent and Katampe Extension, Abuja to IMB Corporate Synergy Ltd. at N555,569,610.76 for six months and soil erosion, river channelisation and slope protection within Maitama District, phase II, Abuja to Masarki Nigeria Ltd. at the rate of N1,887,495,486.63 for 12 months.

Parts of the contracts also included the supply and installation of 12 numbers, on site flameless/smell-less incinerator 50 kilogramme for the national blood transfusion centres in some federal medical centres and teaching hospitals awarded to Black Wheel Multi-Links Ltd. at the cost of N823.677,900.00 for six months and the supply and installation of six numbers containerised incinerators (250kilogramme) for the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), one in each geo-political zone awarded to STJ Integrated Resources Ltd. at the rate of N658,938,450.00 at the duration of six months.