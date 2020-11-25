Tatari Ali Poly Students Support New Rector’s Appointment

By Segun Awofadeji

Students of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi State have expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Dr. Adamu Sa’idu as the new Rector of the institution.

The students, under the aegis of the Coalition of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Students, while addressing journalists, said the state government has made the best choice of a rector capable of moving the polytechnic forward.

According to the Coordinator of the Coalition, Mustapha Ibrahim Musa, ATAP is one of the polytechnics with the highest accredited courses in the country, including degrees, national diplomas, higher national diplomas and national certificate of education.

“New courses were introduced into the school that of course glorified it and made it compete with its counterparts in Nigeria.”

The students commended the rector for his move to stop absenteeism and non-punctuality of some lecturers by introducing performance-based assessment of lecturers before promotion.

This they said would go a long way in ensuring effective service delivery in the institution.