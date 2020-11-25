Senator Abbo Defects to APC

By Deji Elumoye

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate, Senator Elisha Isyaku Abbo, on Wednesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbo, who represents Adamawa North senatorial district, hinged his defection on the mismanagement of the PDP, which resulted in internal crisis rocking the party in his home state, Adamawa.

The crisis, which he said was masterminded by the state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has led to the polarisation of the party in the state.

The defection letter of the youngest senator in the Ninth Senate was read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

Details later…