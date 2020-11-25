Senate Gives Committee One Week to Screen Yakubu as INEC Chairman

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Wednesday referred the nomination of Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu by President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointment as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to its committee on INEC for further legislative action.

This was sequel to the adoption of the motion moved to that effect by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, gave the INEC committee headed by former governor of Kano State, Senator Kabir Gaya, up till Tuesday, December 1, 2020, to screen Yakubu and report back to plenary.

Details later…