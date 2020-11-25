Oyetola Reiterates Commitment to Transforming Education

By Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has reiterated the administration’s commitment to transforming the education sector and putting it on a sure footing.

He said the administration is determined to leave no stone unturned in its drive to provide the necessary support to raise the bar of education to meet its status as the bedrock of socio-economic development.

Oyetola maintained that the recent educational reforms which are products of the yearnings of the people in the state, are aimed at conforming the sector to global best practices for optimum results.

He said the N11 billion earmarked for the sector in the proposed 2021 budget was a justification of the government’s commitment to a sector that is central to the growth of other sectors.

This is even as the governor announced automatic employment for the overall best graduating student of the State College of Education (OSCOED), Ilesa, Miss Agboola Lateefat Oluwakemi.

Addressing guests at the 42nd Founder’s Day and 27th convocation ceremony of the institution, Oyetola disclosed that the allocation of substantial funds to education was a giant leap toward ultimately meeting UNESCO’s 26 per cent budget allocation to education, thus complementing the government’s commitment to uplifting the sector and stimulating a vibrant knowledge economy for the state.

“Education as we all know occupies an important place on the priority list of our administration. We are therefore committed to leaving no stone unturned in our drive to transform the sector and put it on a sure footing.”

He also restated the adminstration’s resolve to continue to invest massively in upgradiinfrastructure and other learning facilities, as well as assist in staff development to enable them to keep pace with the required global standard in the education sector.

He commended the institution for maintaining moral and ethical standards since its establishment, adding that his administration is determined to ensure that the state’s tertiary institutions become benchmarks in Nigeria, ranking comparatively with global institutions and producing competent leaders of tomorrow.

Oyetola congratulated the graduands for working hard to earn the Nigeria Certificate in Education in various disciplines, saying that the new feat marked the fulfilment of their academic objectives for self-development and contributions to national development.

He advised them not to be complacent and content with the present achievement, but to be ready to set new targets and create new benchmarks to attain more horizons in life.

The visitor also admonished the graduands on giving back to the college, saying, “dear graduands, as you graduate today, you increase the strength and fortune of this college, your alma mater, by a good measure. This college is your home.

You hold its membership forever. I therefore advise you to own your college and contribute your quota towards its development at all times.”

In his remarks, the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi applauded the management and staff of the institution for being committed to moral and ethical standards of education.

He expressed his readiness to support the overall best graduating student to accomplish her future academic endeavours.

In his welcome address, the Provost of the college, Prof. Labayo Kazeem commended the Oyetola administration for the approval of additional staff to complement the efforts of the institution to meet its mandate of providing quality education.

He also lauded the state government for providing an enabling environment for the institution to run a hitch-free academic process.

Kazeem, who disclosed that the institution had churned out over 42,000 graduates since its establishment, said the college has fulfilled its mandate to rejuvenate education as reflected in the quality of teachers it has produced who are contributing significantly to the national socio-economic growth and development.

The event was attended by the wife of the Osun Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, and her Ekiti State counterpart, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, who was conferred with Distinguished Honorary Fellowship of the college.

Other awardees include member, House of Representatives representing Ijesa-south Federal Constituency, Hon. Babatunde Ayeni; a renowned cleric, Bishop Mike Bamidele; Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi and Apostle Emmanuel Aderemi Awode.