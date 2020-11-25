Okowa, Pinnick Others for Delta Football Summit

By Sylvester Idowuin

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori; President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tony Okowa, are expected to grace the first Delta Football Summit.

Chairman of the board of Delta State Football Association (DFA), organisers of the summit, Comrade Kenneth Nwaomucha made the disclosure in a communique issued after the Exco meeting of the board in Asaba.

According to the communique made available by his Media Aide, Alloy Okereke , “all football stakeholders, including past FA chairmen, club owners, local football council chairmen will be part of the summit, which will hold on November 25 at the Vacation Villa Hotel and Suites, off Mariam Babangida Way Asaba, with the theme ‘Football As A Tool For Peace Building And Economic Empowerment.

“He stated that the summit will commence at 11 am prompt adding “The Summit will also hold an interactive session on life outside football to x-ray how those involved in the game can live fruitful lives outside football,” he said.

The board paid tribute to some of the sponsors of the Summit like Honorable Felix Anirah and Chief Charles Obule for working with the Board to achieve set goals.